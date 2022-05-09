Submit Release
Participation in the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the 77th anniversary of Victory Day

TAJIKISTAN, May 9 - On May 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the "Victory Park" of the capital to participate in the solemn meeting in honor of the 77th anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the country, General of the Army Emomali Rahmon was greeted by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of the city of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" in memory of the officers and soldiers and all those who gave their lives in the Great Patriotic War.

In this ceremony, also on behalf of the Majlisi Oli by the chairmen of the Majlisi milli and the Majlisi namoyandagon, on behalf of the Government of the country by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, veterans of the Great Patriotic War, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the city of Dushanbe, and the 201st Military base of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Tajikistan, wreaths were laid in memory of the victims of the war.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, a military parade of the guard of honor company was held on the orders of the head of the guard of honor company of the Dushanbe garrison.

