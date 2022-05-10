FWC announces winners of Florida State Fish Art Contest

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Wildlife Forever, is eager to announce the winners of the Florida State Fish Art Contest this year. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade submitted their artwork in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, and prizes. This program inspires creativity while encouraging the next generation of anglers and conservationists.

The top three students from Florida, selected by the FWC, in four grade categories will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top prizes such as the Best of Show. Congratulations to our winners!

Grades 10-12

Juliana Sessum Tida Bagby Sara Grant

Grades 7-9

Lauren Hayes Lola Hathorne Isabella Blanco

Grades 4-6

Hailey Chen Alyssa Rose Bradley Channing Li

Grades K-3

Trent Cardinal Piper Harcup Yanrong Zhuang

“We are always amazed by how each student’s passion shines through their artwork of fresh- and saltwater species. Congratulations to these talented winners!” said FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood. “Encouraging creativity through this wonderful competition is a great way to engage youth in fishing and conservation.”

Florida will host the contest again next year with some fun new surprises. Stay tuned! Learn more about Florida fish and how you can become an angler at MyFWC.com/Fishing.