Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2030

Increasing growth of the food industry and pharmaceuticals in emerging economics fuels the growth of the macrogol/polyethylene glycol market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market was valued at USD 5667.81 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,074.39 million by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 6.68%, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Macrogol has been shown to provide water solubility and biocompatibility in medicines and different applications, and the ability to attach a range of reactive functional groups to the terminal positions of these polymers has greatly increased their utility. For instance, Macrogol 400 is very hydrophilic, which renders it a useful ingredient in drug formulations to augment the solubility and bioavailability of weakly water-soluble drugs.

The pharmaceutical industry is the emerging segment in this industry due to the fact of growing the manufacturing of eye drops and laxatives coupled with the increase in the pharmaceutical industry has improved the use of macrogol as a solvent which will force to increase the market growth in the future. Besides, the rising demand for water-based coatings and paints for utility in automobile and development industries has additionally elevated the demand for macrogol/polyethylene glycol. This will additionally have an on affect the market positively.

However, the presence of alternatives, for mono ethylene glycol (MEG) and a range of different glycol ethers, will pose a credible risk to the polyethylene glycol industry and negatively affect its future. The stringent environmental protocols associated with the manufacturing of private care and medical products may additionally obstruct the market boom for polyethylene glycol.

Key participants include – BASF, Sigma Aldrich, DOW Chemical Company, Lotte Chemical, Ineos, Croda, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical, and Oxiteno. BASF is a key player in the macrogol/polyethylene glycol (PEG) market. With a global presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa & Middle East, the company offers macrogols by the name – ‘Kollisolv’. As of 2018, the company’s total revenue accounted for USD 73.9 billion.

Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving the growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The PEG-3350 segment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This grade is used for short-term relief of constipation as well as for long-term use in constipation of various causes, including in multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease patients (an often-overlooked non-motor symptom) as well as constipation caused by pharmaceutical drugs such as opioids and anticholinergics.

Chronic constipation is a common disorder, affecting between 2-35% of the population, according to a recent report from European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences. It is characterized by dry feces and infrequent excretions from the body. Macrogol improves stool frequency and consistency, thus making it a suitable drug to treat chronic constipation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global macrogol/polyethylene glycol market on the basis of type, technology type, end-use, and region:

Type (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

PEG 200

PEG 400

PEG 3350

PEG 4000

PEG 6000

PEG 8000

Others

Administration Route (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Oral

Nasogastric

Ophthalmic

Topical

Usage (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Excipient

API

End-Use (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Uses

Veterinary Health

Biotechnology

Biomedical

Other end-uses

Regional Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

