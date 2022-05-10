Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,200 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 5300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 5300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 9:48 pm, a Toyota Prius was traveling southbound in the 5300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the street.  DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 66 year-old Clinton Covington, of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 5300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.