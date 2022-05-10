Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES (MAF)

SAMOA, May 10 - Island Farmers and Fishers Association Talomua – Saanapu, Safata

Theme ‘Galulue mo le manuia sa lilo’

On Saturday morning 7th May 2022 before Mother’s Day, the Island Farmers and Fishers Association from the village of Saanapu, Safata hosted their Talomua at the Fugalei market. The event was timely as the public were busy shopping for Mother’s Day. According to Mr. Taelega Toma, the secretary of the Association, they have been planning for this event four months ago. The president, Mr. Leaana La who spoke on behalf of the Association thanked the Government for supporting their Talomua.

The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt in his remarks, thanked and congratulated the association for hosting a successful event. He encouraged the farmers and fishers to prioritize development for the benefit of their families and communities. He also stressed the importance of investing in agriculture and fisheries in order to sustain income, food and nutrition security.

At the moment, there are more than twenty communities and districts who have scheduled to host their Talomua events from now until June 2022. The Hon. Minister highlighted the Government’s planned District Development Funding Scheme which will be effective in the next financial year (2022-2023). This Scheme will further assist the development of our farmers and fishers at the grassroots level of each community.

The Ministry assisted through the provision of coconut seedlings and fruit trees, packets of vegetable seeds as well as some farming tools and equipment for the farmers and fishers of the Island Farmers and Fishers Association.

