Clean Air Metals Announces the Appointment of Mr. Mike Garbutt, P.Eng. MBA as Chief Operating Officer
Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSX:AIR.V)THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: AIR) (FRA: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Garbutt, P.Eng. MBA as Chief Operating Officer for the Company, effective immediately.
Mr. Garbutt is a senior mining engineer most recently employed as Deputy General Manager on a major mine build in northern Ontario. He is well experienced in mine operations having held senior leadership roles as General Manager and Mine Manager. Mike also brings a solid base of mine engineering and study experience to the team, supported by strong business acumen, financial modelling capabilities and due diligence experience. He is Lean/Six Sigma Black Belt trained and has led significant business improvement engagements over multiple organizations. He is experienced in the successful transition from capital projects to operations implementing Operational Excellence as a foundation and is an active Board Member of the Ontario Mining Association.
Jim Gallagher, P.Eng. Executive Chair of the Board of Directors stated "Clean Air Metals is fundamentally committed to being a leader and innovator in ESG principals and implementation as we progress the Thunder Bay North project from exploration into feasibility studies and environmental permitting. Mike is capable of leading that process and ultimately construction of a successful mine development at Thunder Bay North. We are fortunate to have attracted an individual of his caliber.”
In accepting the COO position, Mr. Garbutt stated “It is clear that the team here at Clean Air Metals is well positioned for success. I am looking forward to working with the group to advance our flagship Thunder Bay North project.”
Pursuant to Mr. Garbutt’s appointment, the Company has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan, subject to regulatory approval. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share, for a term of 5 years from the date of issue.
COVID Policy
Clean Air Metals continued to apply COVID-19 avoidance and personal protection measures for its geological staff, drilling contractor and service suppliers during the third quarter and has had zero occurrences of COVID-related illness year to date. Personnel are required to maintain physical distance, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. The Company follows provincial government COVID protocols.
About Clean Air Metals Inc.
Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Thunder Bay North Project hosts the twin magma conduit bodies which host Current and Escape deposits forming the basis for a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) around a ramp access underground mine filed January 12, 2022.
The Thunder Bay North project PEA envisions a 10-year mine life at 3600 tonnes per day with a fully discounted pretax NPV5 of C$425 million and an IRR of 31% against initial capital of $367 million. The commodity mix at Thunder Bay North fits well with the recently announced Ontario Critical Minerals Strategy.
Executive Chair Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced technical team to guide preparation for prefeasibility studies of a low-carbon, sustainable mining operation at Thunder Bay North. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Abraham Drost"
Abraham Drost, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer
Ph: 807-252-7800
adrost@cleanairmetals.ca
www.cleanairmetals.ca
Abraham Drost
Clean Air Metals Inc.
+1 807-252-7800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn