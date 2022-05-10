HaanGlas produced VIG glass with Solarban 72
EINPresswire.com/ -- On 5th,May,a new China vacuum insulating glass manufacturer -HaanGlas announced that VIG glass with Solarban 72 coating was produced successfully.
Vacuum glass is sealed glass unit with 10-4Pa high vacuum space inside,taking advantage of the vacuum space,VIG has incredible low thermal property,high soundproof performance and helps saving window thickness by up to 60%.
Same as insulated glass units,VIG also use low-E coatings,a high performance coating on glass to reflect solar radiation and transfer the hot sunlight into cool sunlight. Solarban 72 is the world most advanced low-E coating produced by Vitro(formerly PPG),it has been widely used in global LEED awarded projects.
It can not only offer up to 70% high light transmittance,but also offer 0.30 SHGC (solar heat gain coefficient),this can ensure people enjoying the sunlight without feeling hot,and in winter,the coating restrict the warm air inside the room and saving energy .
By applying Solarban 72 into VIG, the overall glass performance is improved to an incredible level, thermal transfer capability is only 25% that of insulated glass,while thickness is only half.windows manufacturers and end users will have more windows options ,the thick and heavy ,high costs windows series can be replaced by thinner vacuum sealed windows.
Vacuum glazing will be the trend in the next decades,our tempered VIG with superior property will subvert the glass and glazing industry,the world need more energy saving glass. Said Mr Han Xiaoqing,GM of HaanGlas.
HaanGlas is also applying series glass test to prove its performance,including thermal, structural,impact resistance and durability,once the tests are finished,HaanGlas will become the most competitive VIG manufacturer in the world.
han han
han han
Shandong HaanGlas Co.,Lyd
+1 770-546-4660
email us here