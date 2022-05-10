BivWack Outdoors Launches to Motivate and Encourage Outside Experiences

MONKTON, MD, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoors enthusiasts, it’s time to take a new trek: BivWack Outdoors has launched and seeks to motivate people from all walks of life “to get outside and experience something.”

More than a supplier of lightweight packs and gear, BivWack Outdoors’ mission is to encourage an outdoorsy lifestyle that can benefit most everyone by improving morale, well-being, and divine awareness.

From a recreational, spiritual, and even mental health-focused perspective, it’s easy to see the importance of BivWack’s mission now more than ever:

Recent data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that interest in outdoor recreation is waning.

Numbers provided by Gallup show that church and spiritual activity attendance is declining at record rates.

NAMI reports that one in five adults suffers from a mental illness.

According to BivWack Outdoors founder Michael L. Brown Jr., the best way to combat these staggering statistics is to head outside and hit the trails.

“When I would hit the trails all of my concerns, frustrations, anxieties, and fears would be overtaken by the vast landscape I was trekking through,” Brown said about his personal experience with the great outdoors. “Simply getting outside and experiencing the awe of nature's beauty has truly opened up my eyes to see the world for what it is; beautiful!”

Brown and BivWack Outdoors are dedicated to connecting the trails to the hearts and minds of today’s hikers, trekkers, campers, and everyone else ready to escape the ordinary and experience life at a higher, more spiritual level. And for Brown, this comes simply.

“I just had to put myself out there and start trekking,” Brown said. “That is why I think society is ready for a brand to help promote and generate awareness of simply getting outside. The experience is character building, it is therapy, it is spiritual. And the experience comes naturally.”

As a brand, BivWack Outdoors hinges on this simplicity. Brown stresses that his calling with BivWack Outdoors isn’t to sell products but to purely encourage folks to just step outside and enjoy nature’s splendor.

Nature is calling. BivWack Outdoors is here to help you answer while lightening your load. Learn more by visiting BivWackOutdoors.com and start experiencing the world from a new perspective. Have a tale from the trail to share? Share today!