Lynch LLP Offers Patent Protection Support for Inventors

Lynch LLP Partners

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynch LLP helps clients large and small protect their inventions across a wide range of practice areas. The firm has specialized expertise in a wide range of technical fields and focuses its practice on providing strategic guidance and services including patent prosecution as well as strategic patent counseling. The firm's experience extends to clearance searching, prior art searching, product licensing, as well as litigation and enforcement of patent and other intellectual property rights.

"Everyone on our staff has a focused technical background," said Sean Lynch, a partner at Lynch LLP. "Every client is different, and that’s why we come up with unique solutions for each client. Whether you’re an individual inventor, a startup, or an established business, we can help you develop a robust intellectual property portfolio."

Lynch LLP attorneys have the scientific backgrounds to write patent applications to capture a new and novel invention and also create an umbrella of coverage extending beyond the exact confines of the invention. The firm supports patent litigation to prepare and file patent applications of all types. Areas of expertise extend into negotiating and drafting licensing agreements.

The firm represents plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of proceedings before courts and the USPTO, crafting patent strategies that complement and further our clients’ business interests. The firm files utility patents and design patents to protect all aspects of your invention, with deep experience in:

- Medical devices

- Toys, board games, video games

- Machine learning & artificial intelligence

- Energy storage systems

- Off-road equipment & accessories

- User interfaces

- Beauty and cosmetics

- Online streaming services

Lynch LLP offers initial consultations at no charge.

About Lynch LLP

Lynch LLP delivers big-firm intellectual property and business law services in a boutique firm setting. Our success draws on several years of experience in sustaining the highest quality work at predictable prices. We design unique solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. Whether you're an individual inventor, a startup, or an established business, we can help you develop a robust intellectual property portfolio. For patents, trademarks, copyright registrations, or even litigation support, Lynch can serve any intellectual property need.