Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of Gallatin Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District are seeking to identify and locate suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 1100 block of Gallatin Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:44 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. No property was obtained.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.