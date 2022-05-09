Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:15 pm, the suspect entered an office at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property as an employee entered the office. The suspect then fled the scene and attempted to stab the employee.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/oZr2zgMlj_c

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.