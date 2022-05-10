JOHN JONES NAMED SENIOR DIRECTOR OEM FOR COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL (CTI)

This is a new leadership position for CTI that will help to lead the company’s OEM strategy, growth, and customer account management.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced the hiring of John Jones as Senior Director OEM. This is a new leadership position for CTI that will help to lead the company’s OEM strategy, growth, and customer account management with a focus on external growth and improved organizational effectiveness for the OEM segment.John brings over 30 years of industry experience to CTI with vast knowledge of the global wood millwork market and the door manufacturing process. John started his career in manufacturing and has been in material procurement and sourcing since 1995. John was most recently with Masonite International Corporation where he notably managed the Wood Group for Masonite as the Global Sourcing Manager-Wood starting in 2017.“John Jones is an excellent addition to the CTI family,” stated Shawn Brown, SVP Door Components. “His vast wood millwork sourcing and production knowledge globally coupled with his 20+ years at Masonite brings CTI a dynamic leader with the professionalism and business acumen needed to drive and grow our OEM business.”John echoed Shawn’s sentiment, “I am looking forward to using my experience in the industry to help grow and manage the OEM segment of the business.”John hails from Chanute, Kansas and is a graduate of Pittsburg State University. Outside of work, John enjoys sports, traveling, and most outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, golfing, and hiking. John’s wife of 27 years is a daycare provider and his daughter is studying to be an Esthetician.ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONALCTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com