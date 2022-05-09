Councilmember Navarro to host press conference on May 10 on Resolution Supporting the Preservation of Reproductive Freedom Under Roe v. Wade

MARYLAND, September 5 - ROCKVILLE, Md., May 9, 2022—On Tuesday, May 10 at 12:30 p.m., Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro will host an in-person press conference with County and state leaders, reproductive rights advocacy organizations and community and student advocates to announce the introduction of a resolution supporting the preservation of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade. The resolution comes following the recently leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion signaling a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that protects a pregnant person’s unequivocal right under the U.S. Constitution to choose to have an abortion. The resolution will be formally introduced during the Council session on Tuesday morning. “The potential overturning of Roe v. Wade is outrageous and devastating for all women and a clear violation of women’s rights,” said Councilmember Navarro, who chairs the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee. “This would be a culmination of a coordinated and relentless effort to eliminate hard-fought progress. For decades, I have joined the fight to ensure women’s access to quality and safe reproductive health services. “In Montgomery County, we need to be prepared to be a beacon for women in need of this potentially life-saving medical treatment. As President Biden said, it is up to the nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to fight for a woman’s right to choose, and we are stepping up to the challenge. It is also up to all of us to use our voice, our vote and our collective power to protect women’s rights.” Councilmember Navarro will be joined by County Executive Marc Elrich, Maryland State Delegate Ariana Kelly, Lily Bolourian, executive director of Pro-Choice Maryland, Jeannette Feldner, president of the Montgomery County National Organization for Women, Dr. Claudia Campos, co-founder of Latina USA, Dr. Laura Meyers, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington and Montgomery College student Louise Ndovie. The press conference will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 12:30 p.m. on the front steps of the County Council Office Building (100 Maryland Ave. Rockville, MD 20850). Parking information can be found here. Members of the media should RSVP by Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. by emailing Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov. # # #