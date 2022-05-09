Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,130 in the last 365 days.

Committee Advances Johnson Bill to Assist Schools Damaged by Natural Disasters

Trenton – In recognition of increased incidents of extreme weather, the Senate Education Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson to streamline the financing process for school repairs related to natural disasters by permitting the issuance of bonds by school districts, without the need for referendum.

 

“After witnessing the brutal effects of Hurricane Ida on local school districts, this bill would aid in the financing of physical repairs from damages caused by natural disasters,” said Senator Johnson (D-Bergen). “This bill would allow school districts to jumpstart their recovery by immediately seeking approval for financing from the Commissioner of Education, rather than relying on the lengthy referendum process.”

 

The bill, S-1892, would create alternate processes for issuing bonds to finance school-related costs for repairs of school facilities damaged by weather-related disasters. Under the bill, rather than requiring a public referendum, the Commissioner of Education could authorize the local board of education to approve a resolution for the bonding by a two-thirds vote of full board membership.

 

Bonds, under the provisions of this bill, would be issued if the school-related repairs are necessary in order to provide a thorough and efficient system of education within the district and if the repair costs are eligible for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

You just read:

Committee Advances Johnson Bill to Assist Schools Damaged by Natural Disasters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.