NDDOT to lift load restrictions in southwest and southcentral North Dakota Wednesday
BISMARCK, N.D. – Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the southwest and southcentral regions Wednesday, May 11, at 7 a.m.
Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.
For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
