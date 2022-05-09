NDDOT to lift load restrictions in southwest and southcentral North Dakota Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the southwest and southcentral regions Wednesday, May 11, at 7 a.m.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444