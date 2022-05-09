Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 9, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of May 9 will include the following:

Wednesday, May 11 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Grand Opening of GE, a Haier Company, 50 Haier Boulevard, Camden, S.C.

Wednesday, May 11 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a Ceremonial Bill Signing: H. 3509, Extension of Foster Care Bill, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 11 at 4:00 PM: First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the One-in-Three Linda Floyd Forum on Women’s Cancers, Founders Hall, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston, S.C.

Thursday, May 12 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Grand Opening of Mark Anthony Brewing, Inc., Mark Anthony Brewing, Inc., 3160 Shop Road, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, May 13 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Charleston Ehrhardt Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension, outside the MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President Street, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, May 13 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Mass for Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston's Episcopal Ordination of Jacques Fabres-Jeune, CS as 14th Bishop of Charleston, Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, May 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

1:50 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown building, State House grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the House Republican Caucus reception and presented the Order of the Palmetto to Speaker Jay Lucas, Mansion Mall, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 4

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the first annual South Carolina College and Career Decision Day, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a local official.

12:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Day in South Carolina press conference, State House, South Steps 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Investiture Ceremony for H. Bruce Williams as Chief Judge of the South Carolina Court of Appeals, Calhoun Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Boating & Fishing Alliance’s Legislative Reception, 430 Center Street, West Columbia, S.C.

6:15 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

Thursday, May 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year and Teacher Appreciation press conference, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:15 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Vanessa Wyche.

11:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held the annual Hurricane Seminar Tabletop exercise, SC Hospital Association, Congaree Room, 1000 Center Point Road, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Media availability.

4:55 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Saturday, May 7

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster was the commencement speaker at Anderson University’s Spring Commencement, Anderson University, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.