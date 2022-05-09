Media Contacts

$300,000 in Barn Preservation Grants Awarded to fund Restoration and Rehabilitation Projects throughout Vermont

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce 2022 Barn Preservation grant awardees.

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation have announced the 2022 Barn Preservation grant awardees. The 22 grants, totaling $299,325 were awarded to municipalities, non-profit organizations, and private barn owners in 11 Vermont counties to repair and rehabilitate agricultural landmarks.

“Investing in the preservation of Vermont’s vibrant and rich history strengthens our communities and further enhances the success of our future,” said Governor Scott. “Just as importantly, we are putting people to work restoring our past and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Vermonters.”

“This competitive grant program has elevated the profile of agricultural-based preservation,” said Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “The recipients deserve recognition for their commitment to historic resources that not only recount Vermont’s agricultural heritage but strengthen the significance of our working landscapes.”

Grants awarded this year will support projects from Albany to Bennington. A rare and significant masonry “cheese house” at Consider Bardwell Farm in Pawlet will receive funding to complete parging and masonry repairs, and multiple roof repair/replacement projects will be completed Hardwick, South Burlington, and Tinmouth. Other projects include foundation, structural, and drainage projects at Brookacres Farm in Brattleboro and Bread and Puppet Theater’s main barn in Glover; foundation and flooring work at Bread and Butter Farm in Shelburne; and structural repairs to the main barn at the Hughes Barn Museum in Thetford.

“Barns are a critical part of Vermont’s landscape. They speak to our past and present,” Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “Restoring and improving these impressive structures reinforces Vermont’s commitment to a working landscape. We are grateful to have these dollars so these barns can continue to support our communities and their owners.”

Established in 1992, the state-funded Barn Preservation Grant Programs award matching grants for improvement projects that promote Vermont’s architectural and agricultural heritage.

The Division for Historic Preservation administers state-funded matching grants for the repair of Vermont’s historic agricultural buildings and structures. These grants are awarded by the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. To qualify, buildings and structures must be at least 50 years old and listed or eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

For a complete list of the projects awarded, visit DHP’s website.

