Sumcoin developers announce news of hard fork
CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sumcoin, the world's first index-based cryptocurrency, has announced it is expected to undergo a hard fork in early June, 2022. The upcoming fork is the first of its kind in Sumcoin’s history and will split the chain into two parts. The existing chain will be proof-of-work and will be unsupported by the Sumcoin development team. The new chain will be proof-of-stake and is the decision of two of the founding developers.
In a proof-of-stake, blockchains rely on validators who are people in the community who actually own the crypto for the blockchain they are participating in. These users stake their coin on full nodes to prove ownership and in exchange get the opportunity to validate new transactions as they appear on the blockchain. In exchange for validating the blocks, users earn the network fees as a block reward.
The immediate benefits include energy consumption savings as the blockchain doesn’t have to depend on energy-hungry miners. Security is increased as well as validators must own the cryptocurrency they are staking which in turn motivates them to operate in the best interest of the community and blockchain.
In preparation of the hard fork, the Sumcoin community development team has also issued it's own wallet called "Sumcoin Community Wallet." It's available for download on both iPhone and Android. It is highly recommended that users switch from the existing "Slice Wallet" to the new "Sumcoin Community Wallet" to prevent any of their coin from being lost.
Finally, the Sumcoin development team is actively working with a crypto exchange to list Sumcoin as a tradable asset. Very soon owners of Sumcoin will be able to sell and trade for other cryptocurrencies on an enterprise class exchange.
These changes will position Sumcoin to be placed in the hands of the community, provide the technology needed for scalability and security, and give it the foundation it needs for the marketing team to market effectively on a global scale.
For more information please visit www.sumcoin.community.
About Sumcoin:
Sumcoin is a cryptographic blockchain using a proof-of-work algorithm (soon to be proof-of-stake). Sumcoin tracks all cryptocurrency coins in real-time and its price is an aggregate or “SUM” of the top 100 most valuable cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization. It is for those who want to gain maximum exposure to the crypto space but may only want to hold one coin for simplicity, which can reduce risk factor.
Eli Regalado
Sumcoin Community LLC
+1 720.517.3557
Eli@graceledmarketing.com