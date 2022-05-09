Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,151 in the last 365 days.

JJ Little & Associates Featured in Company InFocus

JJ Little & Associates Marina del Rey

JJ Little & Associates

A fast-growing marketing firm located in Marina del Rey, JJ Little & Associates has been featured by Company InFocus.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A boutique marketing firm located in Marina del Rey, JJ Little & Associates has been featured by Company InFocus as one of the fastest-growing marketing startups in 2022. JJ Little & Associates has worked with some of the most successful companies, startups, non-profits, and incubators in the world. This experience has helped them grow their businesses quickly and efficiently.

“Most of our business is done by word-of-mouth advertising.” Stated James J. Little, managing partner of JJ Little & Associates. “By focusing on exactly what our clients want allows us to create brand advocates that are happy to recommend us to their colleagues.”

JJ Little and Associates is a team of 5 agents that includes strategists, engineers, and creatives. They are located in Marina Del Rey, CA, and led by James J. Little. JJ Little & Associates has helped more than 100 companies since its inception in 2020.

According to James J. Little, the shift to digital content was particularly important in a post COVID world, where employees have adapted to working remotely and digitally. Many businesses still struggle to launch a digital strategy. This is mainly due to a lack of confidence and fear that they will lose valuable resources. According to a study, 69% of small businesses have a website. They also try to increase their online visibility via Google and social media. However, very few companies are able to generate these sales opportunities and 60% don't know how much revenue they make through the web.

Small businesses must be able to understand their web site's content and have the tools to convert leads into visitors. JJ Little & Associates has found success by providing easy access for business owners to utilize both aspects.

To learn more about JJ Little & Associates, please visit https://jjlittleassociates.companyinfocus.com/

Rich Quinn
Voice News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

JJ Little & Associates Featured in Company InFocus

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.