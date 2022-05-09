Mesa Carpet Cleaning Company Wins National Franchise of the Year Award

Mike and Stephanie Court winning the franchise of the year award franchise of the year 2022 logo Brimley's White Glove Chem-Dry Logo

Brimley’s White Glove Chem-Dry has been named the National Franchise of the Year for 2022 at the most recent Chem-Dry national convention in Austin, TX.

It feels so nice to be recognized after 15 years as a small business owner. I was so happy to present this award to my team as more proof that they are helping me build something remarkable.” — Mike Court

By winning the award, Brimley’s White Chem-Dry was recognized as one of the best of a national network of 1800 franchises, with Chem-Dry constituting the largest market share in the carpet cleaning industry.

The award will allow Mike to participate in corporate-level meetings as a representative on the “Voice of Chem-Dry” board, which seeks franchise input on a number of different topics, ranging from national marketing campaigns to new equipment initiatives.

Brimley’s will also be recognized as a national award winner on the Chem-Dry website among the list of other franchises under the “find your local franchise” listings.

Brimley’s White Glove Chem-Dry has been in business in the valley since 1994. The company is family-owned, with Michael Court taking over the business in 2006 from his father, Steve Court, who went on to serve in the Arizona legislature.

Owners Mike and Stephanie Court live in Mesa with their four children. Mike is a native of Mesa and attended Westwood High School. He received a Marketing degree from Brigham Young University and recently completed an MBA from Arizona State University in 2018.

Pictured from left: Ed Quinlan (president of Chem-Dry), Michael Court, Stephanie Court, Dan Tarantin (President of Belfor Franchise Group)

“It feels so nice to be recognized after so many years of struggling as a small business owner. I was so happy to be able to present this award to my team as more proof that they are helping me build something remarkable.”

Mike Court, Owner, Brimley’s White Glove Chem-Dry

“It’s been my pleasure to be associated with Mike and Stephanie during my time at Chem-Dry. The things that stand out most to me about Brimley’s is that their team always looks professional and that that they are so focused on customer service.”

Ed Quinlan, President, Chem-Dry

The winner is nominated by fellow franchises and the finalists and winner are determined by the leadership team at the Chem-Dry corporate offices in Nashville, TN and Logan, UT.

Brimley’s White Glove Chem-Dry provides carpet, upholstery, tile & grout, and area rug cleaning valley wide.