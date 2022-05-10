Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,540 in the last 365 days.

CPS Selects SynchroGrid to Provide Cutting-Edge Services for Multi-Year Contract

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPS Energy, the largest municipally-owned energy company in the U.S., has selected SynchroGrid, an innovative and forward-thinking engineering firm, to perform system protection and EPS metering services for a 3-year term.

During these 3 years, SynchroGrid will provide professional consulting services for a wide range of system protection projects, which could include creating system protection design packages, developing relay settings, performing coordination studies, working with digital substations, and providing project management services.

System protection is a critical area of the power system and requires engineers to maintain astute attention to detail to ensure reliable services. SynchroGrid leads the industry in providing cutting-edge, automated services for relay setting development and wide area coordination studies. This unique service can easily be integrated with CPS’s internal standard templates to eliminate copy and paste errors, minimize mis-operation rates, comply with NERC standards, reduce development time and costs, and improve the overall relay setting development process.

Through innovative research, SynchroGrid has developed in-house automation tools and has also collaborated with industry leaders such as ASPEN and Doble to enhance utilities’ current processes, providing unique services that will empower CPS to continue delivering reliable services for their customers.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to work with CPS Energy and are excited to work alongside their team,” says Joe Perez, president of SynchroGrid. “We have a great appreciation for the many team members required of a utility to ‘keep the lights on,’ and we look forward to contributing our services as a piece of this process, allowing us to serve the residents of the greater San Antonio area.”

SynchroGrid’s combination of experienced engineers, standardized procedures, innovative processes, and partnerships with industry leaders uniquely positions us to offer CPS a suite of state-of-the-art services, empowering them to provide unmatched services for their growing customer base.

ABOUT SYNCHROGRID

SynchroGrid specializes in system protection, providing services to generation, transmission, and distribution utilities. Since its establishment in 2012, SynchroGrid has developed into an industry leader in producing innovative relay setting development processes that substantially minimize human error. By harnessing our specialized expertise, SynchroGrid empowers utilities to transform their internal operations.

For more information, visit www.synchrogrid.com, email jperez@synchrogrid.com, or connect on LinkedIn.

Joe Perez
SynchroGrid, Inc.
+1 713-471-3429
jperez@synchrogrid.com

You just read:

CPS Selects SynchroGrid to Provide Cutting-Edge Services for Multi-Year Contract

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.