Miami-Based Restaurant Smart-Locker Startup Boxie Wins Miami Herald's Startup Pitch Competition

www.goboxie.com

Boxie

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/business/article261116347.html

Boxie wins Miami Herald Startup Pitch competition

Miami startup Boxie helps restaurants manage online food orders using smart lockers.

This award paves the way for South Florida based entrepreneurs to access a network of useful resources and continue improving our company's vision.”
— Lemay Sanchez, CEO
MIAMI, FL, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miami Herald and FIU College of Business named Boxie winner of the 2022 Miami Herald’s Startup Pitch Competition, FIU Track. This the 23rd annual award given, which recognizes Miami-based startups with unique business ideas and go-to-market strategies.

“This award paves the way for South Florida based entrepreneurs to access a network of useful resources and continue improving our company's vision.” says Lemay Sanchez, CEO at Boxie. “Boxie is proud to represent Miami entrepreneurship at a national scale, when we showcase later this month at the giant National Restaurant Association convention in Chicago”, added Sanchez.

The e-ceremony will be held on May 10th at 2pm on a live-stream event at https://www.youtube.com/user/MiamiHerald

About Boxie: Boxie provides a solution for restaurants to streamline and organize online food orders, by using a combination of integrated software with smart lockers.

To view a video of Boxie at work and to learn more about Boxie, visit www.goboxie.com

Boxie’s CEO, Lemay Sanchez, is available for comments and interviews by emailing lsanchez@goboxie.com

Award Presenter Contact Info for Comments:
Juliana Echevarria, Operations Manager at The Miami Herald - jechavarria@miamiherald.com

Jesus Padilla, FIU College of Business Program Manager, jpadilla@fiu.edu

Lemay Sanchez
Boxie
+1 7865140776
Watch how Boxie works!

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology


