Nonprotein Nitrogen Market to Garner US$ 1.6 Bn by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR, Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Total sales of nonprotein nitrogen are expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 4.2% through 2032.
NPN is roughly equal to real protein as a nitrogen source in standard dairy and animal feeds have no more than 12 to 13 percent CP, according to the University of Wisconsin's Department of Dairy Science.
The activity of proteolytic enzymes in the digestive system of newborn calves is a little less. As a result, protein digestion in liquid meals for young calves in the form of nonprotein nitrogen is a good option.
Feeding more crude protein to growing heifers to promote energy development is advantageous in general, especially in light of research demonstrating that supplementing grain silage rations with less expensive nonprotein nitrogen sources improves digestibility, therefore, boosting the nonprotein nitrogen market.
Dairy farmers are incorporating high-protein sources in dairy cattle feed to provide balanced nutrition and increase milk production. In order to increase the production of milk, genetically enhanced cattle require a higher amount of nourishment.
Rising feed costs are compelling farmers to employ less expensive forms of nutrition, such as non-protein nitrogen. High protein insufficiency in cows that are fed low-quality fodder is expected to boost sales of nonprotein nitrogen in the forthcoming years.
Ruminants such as sheep and goats accounted for the second-largest share of the non-protein nitrogen market. In comparison to goats, sheep utilize more non-protein nitrogen in their meal. As the demand for processed meat grows, sales of nonprotein nitrogen are expected to rise.
“Increasing sales of ready-to-eat meals across the globe, along with growing demand for high-quality animal-based products is expected to augment the growth in the nonprotein nitrogen market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
•With a market share of 40.3%, Asia Pacific will dominate the non-protein nitrogen market.
•In 2022, the ruminant segment is projected to hold more than 70.5% of the global market.
•By type, sales of urea nonprotein nitrogen are forecast to gain traction through 2032.
•In terms of form, demand in the dry form is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
•The U.S. will continue dominating the North America nonprotein nitrogen market amid surging demand for high quality animal-based products.
•China will emerge as a lucrative market due to high meat consumption in the country.
•The U.K. will continue witnessing high demand for nonprotein nitrogen owing to rising focus on improving animal health in the livestock sector.
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the global nonprotein nitrogen market are implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.
Some of the leading companies offering non-protein nitrogen are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Altech, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., EuroChem, Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH, Nutrien Ltd., Incitec Pivot Limited, CF Industries, Antonio Tarazona SL, and others.
Get Valuable Insights into Nonprotein Nitrogen Market
FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of nonprotein nitrogen presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for nonprotein nitrogen based on form (dry, liquid, and pellets), by type (urea, biuret, ammonia, and others), by livestock (dairy cattle, swine, poultry, and others) across five major regions.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nonprotein-nitrogen-market
