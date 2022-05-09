Brilyn Hollyhand Receives John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, May 9, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL—Last week, Secretary of State John H. Merrill awarded Mr. Brilyn Hollyhand of Tuscaloosa the National Association of Secretaries of State’s (NASS) John Lewis Youth Leadership Award. This award was created in February 2021 as a way for NASS members to recognize a gifted, civic-minded young person in their state each year.

Secretary Merrill stated, “I was honored to award Brilyn Hollyhand with this distinguished honor. Brilyn meets and exceeds the criteria for the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award. He is an inspiring young man with a passion for informing his fellow citizens on the most important issues of the day.”

At merely 15 years of age, Brilyn has accomplished more within the political media sector than most adults. In 2017, Brilyn, who was 11 years old at the time, founded The Truth Gazette, which started as a small political email newsletter that has now grown into a massive online platform with thousands of subscribers.

As the Editor-in-Chief of The Truth Gazette, Brilyn has interviewed a plethora of the nation’s leading political figures, such as Senator Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., Mike Huckabee, Sarah Palin, and countless others. In 2018, President Donald Trump was impressed by Brilyn’s interest in politics and formally invited him to tour the White House in Washington D.C.

Earlier this year, Brilyn made national headlines when he broke the exclusive news that Senator Ted Cruz was considering running for the U.S. Presidency again in 2024. In addition to interviewing powerful figures, Brilyn writes articles discussing the most important issues of the day, hosts “The Brilyn Hollyhand Show” podcast, boasts an impressive social media following, and appears as a contributor on news outlets around the nation.

###