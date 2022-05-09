Charity Clark Steps Down as Chief of Staff of Attorney General’s Office

Attorney General T.J. Donovan today announced that Charity Clark, Chief of Staff, has stepped down from her post to explore new opportunities. Clark was hired as an Assistant Attorney General by former Attorney General Bill Sorrell in 2014. She has served as Chief of Staff under Attorney General Donovan since 2018.

“Charity has served in the Attorney General’s Office with dedication and integrity,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan. “Her hard work has helped shape our office’s policy and legislative agenda. Her leadership of the Consumer Assistance Program has helped countless Vermonters facing hardships. I want to thank Charity for her service and commitment to Vermonters and the Office of Attorney General.”

“It has been my honor to serve Vermonters these past seven years,” Clark said. “Every day I have been inspired by the people of our state to bring about change for a better Vermont, whether it be at the Consumer Assistance Program, our expungement clinics, advocating for reforms to consumer laws and data privacy policy at the Legislature, or providing strategic legal counsel to the Office.”

Clark, who grew up in southern Vermont, began her legal career in 2005 and, in addition to her tenure at the Attorney General’s Office, has practiced law at the largest law firm in Vermont and at one of the largest law firms in the world. Prior to entering law school, Clark spent over four years working as a policy analyst in the Vermont Governor’s Office.

Clark will make an announcement about her plans in the near future.

Last modified: May 9, 2022