Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,056 in the last 365 days.

Pavement improvement project slated north of Meeteetse beginning May 19

A $2.66 million pavement improvement project is slated to begin May 19 on WY120 north of Cody.

The project begins at milepost 51.75 at the north town limits of Meeteetse and extends north 6.2 miles to milepost 57.93 at Lower Greybull River Road.

Project work consists of rotomilling 1 inch of asphalt pavement, paving an inch of asphalt pavement leveling and a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening and other items.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

"The contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work May 19 with slope flattening and other work," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Paving is tentatively scheduled for the end of June depending on weather with chip sealing to follow."

Frost said motorists should expect a paved surface and delays of up to 20 minutes during project work. "Traffic will be controlled with a pilot vehicle during working hours. Expect a reduced speed limit of 45 mph," he said.

All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.

This project represents the final section of roadway improvements between Meeteetse and Cody. Rehabilitation of WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse started in 2018.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.  

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

You just read:

Pavement improvement project slated north of Meeteetse beginning May 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.