Pavement improvement project slated north of Meeteetse beginning May 19

A $2.66 million pavement improvement project is slated to begin May 19 on WY120 north of Cody.

The project begins at milepost 51.75 at the north town limits of Meeteetse and extends north 6.2 miles to milepost 57.93 at Lower Greybull River Road.

Project work consists of rotomilling 1 inch of asphalt pavement, paving an inch of asphalt pavement leveling and a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening and other items.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

"The contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work May 19 with slope flattening and other work," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Paving is tentatively scheduled for the end of June depending on weather with chip sealing to follow."

Frost said motorists should expect a paved surface and delays of up to 20 minutes during project work. "Traffic will be controlled with a pilot vehicle during working hours. Expect a reduced speed limit of 45 mph," he said.

All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.

This project represents the final section of roadway improvements between Meeteetse and Cody. Rehabilitation of WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse started in 2018.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.