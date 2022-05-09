The Radioembolization Therapy Market to be open to better reimbursement pathways

Radioembolization Therapy Market

Radioembolization Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 - 2031

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the established fact that AI technology would be helping the medical professionals in execution of daily tasks, the other side stating that hackers could also exploit this technology for attacking medical systems and stealing protected healthcare information can’t be ignored. Medical cybersecurity professionals will actually have an uphill task herein. Genetics is also being used in treatment. This would be the direction Radioembolization Therapy Market would be going to in the next decade.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the Radioembolization Therapy market is set to witness a 6.7% growth during the year 2021-2031.

The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer and hepatocellular cancer together with more focus of the key players on technological advancements. Also, increasing spending on the development of healthcare infrastructure particularly in developing nations is contributing to the development of the market.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Radioembolization Therapy include:

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

BTG International Limited

The Radioembolization Therapy market is competitive. Also, key manufacturers are focusing on market expansion strategies in order to increase their foothold in the market. Additionally, major companies are spending extensively in the research and development activities to develop innovative products.

Worldwide, they are involved in long term collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, and are involved into alliances with other players in various countries to expand their business.

The demand for the global market for radioembolization therapy is anticipated to grow on account of the increasing incidence of several types of hepatic cancer and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedure.

Moreover, the increasing expenditure to improve healthcare infrastructure and the growing research and development activities for technological advancements in the healthcare sector is expected to drive growth of radioembolization therapy market.

The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, are anticipated to boost the global radioembolization therapy market over the forecast period. As per the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) report, in the US, 33,000 people are detected with liver cancer every year.

Among these, more than 27,000 people die from the disease and among which 10,000 women and 24,000 men get liver cancer, and around 9,000 women and 18,000 men die from the illness.

Moreover, the rate of people suffering from liver cancer has gradually been rising in the last decade. In addition, the rate of survival more than five years is tremendously low, with the percentage remaining between 4% -26%.

The US and Canada radioembolization therapy market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the market due to growing number of ASCs (ambulatory surgery center) and increasing geriatric population in the US and Canada.

Also, developing preference for minimally invasive procedures have given rise to increased adoption of radioembolization procedures in these nations. As per the U.S. department of health and human services, Ambulatory surgery has shown to be popular amongst both patients and physicians and the amount of Medicare certified ambulatory surgery centers has risen steadily. These factors are contributing to the growth of market in US and Canada.

Europe is anticipated to be second leading region for market due to various factors. European market is set to witness gradual growth mainly because of the growing prevalence & incidence of cancer; availability of treatment and increasing awareness regarding overall health.

Moreover, initiatives such as funding and grants taken by government for the development of advanced techniques by means of interventional oncology will drive the market growth.

