Secretary Warner Urges Voters to Check Their Polling Location at GoVoteWV.com Prior to Election Day

Charleston, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is requesting all voters to check their polling location prior to voting in tomorrow’s Primary Election. Secretary Warner launched an interactive map where voters can enter their registration address to find the address and directions to their polling location.

“This election will be the first election held after the legislature and counties redesigned the political districts and precinct boundaries due to the 2020 Census," said Secretary Warner. "We now have 100 single-member House of Delegates districts. These changes may impact where voters vote and which candidates appear on their ballots, so it is very important for voters to make a plan for voting and be prepared to cast their ballot.”

Due to redistricting completed by the WV Legislature and the county commissions, many precinct lines were required to be modified which could impact many voters’ in-person polling location. In no instance may a voter be turned away from voting. However, a voter who appears at the incorrect polling place should make all attempts to go to the correct polling place to cast the correct ballot. Otherwise, voters appearing at the incorrect polling place must vote a provisional ballot that will be considered by the Board of Canvassers for acceptance. Any eligible voter who casts a ballot that they are entitled to vote will be counted.

"This is the first election since the redistricting process was completed. We all need to be prepared to go vote on election day," Warner said.

During the Primary Election, voters will be provided a ballot that reflects the party affiliation of the voter. A voter that is not registered with a recognized political party must request a ballot of their preferred party, or they will only be provided with a nonpartisan ballot. Once a ballot is cast, there will not be a chance to resubmit a corrected ballot.

There are multiple resources a voter can use to educate themselves prior to election day. On the secure website hosted by the WVSOS Office at GoVoteWV.com, a registered voter can check their voter registration address, polling location, sample ballot, and party affiliation.

Voters are encouraged to contact their County Clerk if there are any questions on election day. The Secretary of State’s Office will have observers in every county to assist and ensure the uniform application of election procedures across the State.