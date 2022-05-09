The Use of Arbitration for Customer Disputes
EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently the NYtimes reported that Amazon decided to stop using arbitration. This means that customers will no longer be bound by contracts that prevent them from taking legal action. This is a big win for consumers, and it sets a precedent for other companies to follow suit.
Arbitration can be a bad faith practice because it forces customers into a contract limiting their legal rights. This means that they can't take the company to court if they have a grievance. Amazon's decision to drop arbitration is a big step in the right direction, and it sets a precedent for other companies to follow suit.
In Sentient Lasers v. Ronald DeMeoSentinent Lasers, LLC v. Ronald DeMeo dba Meridian MedSpa, ICDR Case No.01–20-0015-3304, Dr. DeMeo is obligated to pay Sentient over $70K. In a more recent case, Sentient Lasers is trying to confirm a $1M award against Albany Cosmetic and laser center Case 2:21-cv-00767
Weight and Body Solutions LLC filed an Other-Declaratory Judgment lawsuit against Sentient Lasers LLC. This case was filed in Hillsborough County Courts, Edgecomb Courthouse located in Hillsborough, Florida.
Ryan Bell, One of Utah’s Leading Defamation Attorneys, represented a North Carolina clinic sued for defamation in Utah by Sentient laser negative online reviews alleged to be defamatory, alleging over $300,000 in damages.
Sentient Lasers, LLC vs. Claudis Andrew Martin was filed on Dec. 1, 2020, under Case number 30-2020-01172577-CU-EN-CJC. Andrew Martin published a post warning potential customers from dealing with sentient lasers.
After Amazon's decision, companies should take note and change their policies to better their customers. This would be in the best interest of their customers and would improve public opinion of the company. Bad faith practices like arbitration can only lead to bad publicity and mistrust from the public.
“If people think they still have the right to sue after signing a contract, that means they are clinging to something very deep—their right to bring an action that they don’t believe they could possibly have signed away.” —A judge attending the Forum of State Appellate stated.
Some companies have a long history of arbitration cases. This could be supported by reselling machines "as it is." The arbitration agreement states that the customer must give up their right to a trial by jury and instead agree to arbitration. A single arbitrator will conduct the arbitration. The customer must also pay all costs of arbitration.
Furthermore, the arbitration agreement states that the arbitrator's decision is final and binding on all parties. This is an unfair and one-sided agreement that takes advantage of customers. This company has a long history of taking advantage of its customers, which should be avoided.
Dr. Kamal alhallak
