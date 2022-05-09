North Carolina Court of Appeals Relaunches the Summer Appellate Seminar for Law Students

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has relaunched the Summer Appellate Seminar—a free, remote learning experience for law students interested in North Carolina appellate practice. The program is led by Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dietz and Supreme Court of North Carolina Justice Phil Berger, Jr., with guest appearances by many of North Carolina’s appellate judges. The program was initially designed in 2020 for students who lost their summer internships due to the pandemic, but is now tailored for students who want to supplement their summer plans with a remote learning experience about appellate practice and procedure.

The five-week program, from June 27 through July 29, 2022, is designed to fit law students’ busy summer schedules. Students can watch or listen to the online modules at their convenience—on a lunch break, in the evening, or during a morning commute to an internship—and then sign up for small group remote sessions with the judges offered at flexible times during the day, evenings, and weekends. Students who complete the Summer Appellate Seminar will earn a certificate of completion that they can add to their resumes.

The Summer Appellate Seminar is offered at no cost to law students interested in practicing in the North Carolina appellate courts.

Registration is open now and extends through June 20, 2022.

Learn more about the program and sign up by visiting the program website.