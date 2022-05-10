BitXMI & UniFarm announce compensation for Cohort34 stakers following $BXMI token hack and its migration from ETH to BSC
Group staking platform ‘UniFarm’ & Singapore-based exchange ‘BitXMI’ announced compensation to Cohort 34 users who were to receive $BXMI token as staking reward
Cohort 34 users will enjoy rewards from projects like $PLE, $BOLLY, and $UFARM as per the usual format. However, for the $BXMI rewards, the users will get it via a special 365 days long BSC pool.”SINGAPORE/INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With user satisfaction as a primary objective, Group staking platform ‘UniFarm’ and Singapore-based exchange ‘BitXMI’ announced that they will be providing compensation to all the users who had staked in Cohort 34 and received $BXMI token as a staking reward. UniFarm a one-of-its-kind group staking protocol follows a unique gamification framework that allows users to stake in 1 token and get other tokens within the cohort as rewards. All the stakers who had staked in the cohort and are yet to receive $BXMI tokens as rewards will be compensated rightfully via a special lock-in BSC pool.
— Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
BitXMI ($BXMI) token recently got hacked and suffered a massive dump as a repercussion of the hack. Post the hack in February, BitXMI upgraded their token $BXMI from ETH to BSC chain. So, in order to compensate the users who had invested in #UniFarmCohort34, both BitXMI and UniFarm decided to provide rewards to the users in the form of a special BSC pool wherein the reward tokens will be locked in for a period of 365 days.
Commenting on the announcement, Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm said, “At UniFarm our users experience means a lot to us. When we got to know about BXMI hack, we quickly got into action to pause the cohort so that neither the users nor the project suffers. The reason why we came up with UniFarm protocol was to save projects from market conditions and especially pump & dump schemes along with providing users/investors an opportunity to earn yields and diversify their portfolio as our ultimate utility. So, collectively we came up with the idea to lock the rewards on a special pool so that BitXMI as a project doesn’t have to bear the losses beyond the dumps they already suffered because of the hack.”
The users from #UniFarmCohort34 will get to enjoy rewards from other participating projects i.e $PLE, $BOLLY, and $UFARM as per the usual format. However, for the $BXMI rewards, the users will have to wait for a special BSC pool to get the rewards.
$BXMI can be swapped in Pancake and 1inch also trading in BITXMI.com and Cointiger.com.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various DeFi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has had farms with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
