Scott Cooper Miami Project Awards Scholarship to Skylar Jones of Southeastern Oklahoma State University

The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial.

MIAMI , FLORIDA, USA, May 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Miami Project is pleased to announce that Skylar "Sky" Jones of Southeastern Oklahoma State University is the latest winner of the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship. A new scholarship opportunity has also been announced (details below).Skylar "Sky" Jones is a current high school teacher working to pursue a Master's in Education. Sky began theatre and dance at a young age and fell in love with the performing arts. She knew she wanted to become a teacher as a teenager, as she loves working with kids and guiding them in their own creative processes. Now, Sky gets to combine both of those loves as a theatre teacher. Sky loves her job, her husband, and her dog Tex. She is so excited to embark on this next chapter of life and her education.Sky's essay is titled, "Will Smith, Chris Rock, & The Slap Heard Around The World" and can be read on the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship website."I am so thankful to be selected as the recipient of the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship!" said Skylar Jones, Scott Cooper Miami Florida Scholarship Winner, "Working full time and attending school makes for a full plate, and this scholarship takes a little bit of the added stress away. I am excited to begin my degree this summer and continue my career in education."The scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on the following topic:Will Smith shocked the world when he walked on stage and smacked comedian Chris Rock, who has just made a joke about his wife. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that it “condemns” Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars and is launching a formal review into his conduct. The review comes following the intense public debate about whether Smith’s actions were justified or unwarranted. Smith could be sanctioned if he is found to be at fault during the review, but it’s not yet clear if the Academy would go as far as to take away the “Best Actor” award he won later that night. If you were advising the Academy, how would you suggest they handle the Will Smith and Chris Rock situation?NEW SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Florida-based Miami Scholarship just announced its newest scholarship opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of two topics.(1) The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court. What does this mean for America?(2) Why do you believe the media has taken such an interest in the Russia-Ukraine War compared to other conflicts around the world?Applications are due by June 15, 2022, and the winner will be announced on July 15, 2022.ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER MIAMI SCHOLARSHIPThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Beach Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on “forgotten communities” throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott J Cooper Miami Florida partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest.

