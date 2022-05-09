Route 19 Marshall Avenue Ramp to Southbound Route 65 Inspection Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday, May 11 weather permitting.

A lane restriction will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from Marshall Avenue to southbound Route 65 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct bridge inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

