Project to Pave Several Roads throughout Erie County to Start Soon

​A nearly $4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on almost eight miles in the City of Erie, and Summit, Millcreek, and Harborcreek townships, Erie County is scheduled to start later this month.

The project will include milling and paving of 7.82 miles of roadway, including the following:

Route 8 (Pine Avenue/Wattsburg Road) from Route 97 in the City of Erie to Gunnison Road in Millcreek Township (3.67 miles);

Old French Road (Route 97) from Route 8 to 38th Street (Route 4016) in the City of Erie to Frank Avenue in Summit Township (3.69 miles); and

38th Street from McClelland Avenue in City of Erie to Shannon Road in Harborcreek Township (.46 miles).

Construction is expected to begin May 23, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Work is expected to start on Route 8.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Joseph McCormick Construction Company of Erie, PA. The contract cost is $3,898,308 which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

