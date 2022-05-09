The Resiliency of Philadelphia's Commercial Real Estate Market
Philadelphia-based appraiser says looking at individual neighborhoods provides the real story
With low cap rates, and even with possible increases from rising interest rates and inflation, developers and lenders still consider multifamily a strong investment in the region's core areas.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cap rates are at historic lows, major out-of-town REITS are investing, and real estate development continues at a feverish pace in Philadelphia. While the city appears to be on a positive track without a lull in site, Carlo L. Batts, MAI, principal at Rittenhouse Appraisals says there is more nuance to what is happening in the city. “The headline about Philadelphia is a city of resiliency,” Batts says “but the real impact on the city’s commercial real estate makeup and geography is best looked at on a neighborhood level basis.”
— Carlo L. Batts, MAI, Rittenhouse Appraisals
One such force Batts says is the unprecedented development activity in University City. At the end of 2021 the University City District reported over 1.4 million square feet of new development or significant renovations with a value of approximately $400 million were in process, with an additional 11 million square feet on the development launchpad. The vast majority of this development is for office, research, and manufacturing facilities to support the growing life sciences industry in the city, dubbed Cellicon Valley.
“While these new building uses bring jobs and people,” Batts says “what also needs to be looked at is they are also changing. and even removing, other businesses that round out neighborhood amenities. A case in point is the 13-story lab at 38th and Chestnut that will replace several eateries, including the current home of Abner’s Cheesesteaks. A neighborhood without a true steak shop just goes against everything Philadelphia.” Batts says that while he is making a joke, the intention is to bring to light how these developments change the fabric of a neighborhood.
The investment in University City has ripple effects into other real estate sectors. Multifamily investment is now moving into secondary and tertiary neighborhoods, with the 52nd and 63rd Street corridors as prime targets. These transit-oriented neighborhoods are perfect for multifamily development to house the talent that is needed in the research labs and manufacturing facilities as well as supportive services. Batts anticipates this housing demand to continue increasing and said that while the market is currently under expansion to expect more. “With exceptionally low apartment cap rates, and even with possible increases resulting from rising interest rates and inflation, developers and lenders are still considering multifamily a strong investment in the core areas of the region,” he said.
Shifting focus to a different neighborhood, while University City seems to receive the majority of discussion related to Philadelphia’s changing real estate market, there is significant activity along the North Broad corridor, from City Hall to Germantown Avenue. Netrality Data Centers’ acquisition and investment in 401 N. Broad Street over the past seven years has created a property for life science users north of Center City. The corridor also includes a variety of mixed-used projects such as The Studebaker Building and Divine Lorraine Hotel, with nearly 800 more residential units currently under construction and more planned. As a further demonstration of the neighborhood transformation, the Philadelphia Police department opened its new home on North Broad Street in April, and while only a proposal at this point, the Pennsylvania Ballet is considering a new building in this part of the city. “The area’s makeup is changing considerably as developers continue to explore new uses for properties and see the projected high ROI from feasibility and market studies,” Batts says.
In addition to the development driving market changes, Batts says Philadelphia is at a point where core centers are reemerging and linking together, further driving real estate market value changes in all parts of the city. “This progress is also creating new service gaps for these freshly configured areas which need to be considered in terms of valuations, risks, and returns” he says. “One current shortage that our firm is seeing is for lodging facilities in the North Broad Street corridor, Northern Liberties, and University City areas based on the projected influx of businesses and people.”
Batts also cites that these neighborhood-specific pressures are rippling outward, making small investors and business owners look into other neighborhoods of Philadelphia, such as Germantown, Mt. Airy, East/West Oak Lane, and Overbrook. “There is lots of activity not being discussed especially in Germantown and Cheltenham,” says Batts. “While there is some uncertainty on the part of investors due to fear of a wartime economy emerging along with rising interest rates and inflation, shortages, and demands,” he says, “projected positive returns look to overcome these doubts.”
About Rittenhouse Appraisals
Rittenhouse Appraisals is a Philadelphia-based commercial appraisal firm offering in-depth property valuation, market analysis, property assessment and tax analysis, for commercial properties throughout the Greater Delaware Valley market. For more information visit rhappraisals.com.
Marya Liebezeit
Rittenhouse Appraisals
+1 609-707-2194
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn