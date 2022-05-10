Crowdfunding Veteran Takes Aim at Major Industry Players claiming “It’s Time to Shape up or Ship out”

XseedR Limited

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not since a certain birth over 2000 years ago has “coming soon” caused such eager anticipation. With esteemed crowdfunding veteran Shane Liddell at the helm, the XseedR fundraising ecosystem is poised to do to the world of crowdfunding what that very birth did to the world of religion; and he has put all the big players in the industry on high alert.

Crowdfunding has seen exponential growth over the past decade and is expected to exceed traditional venture capital in terms of capital raised in the near future. However, while crowdfunding is seeing massive success, the model is broken. There are several problems within the industry that need to be addressed.

This is where XseedR will emerge as the most disruptive force to ever hit the industry, bringing about a desperately needed change. CEO and Founder Shane Liddell states, “Through our XseedR fundraising ecosystem, we will provide the platform for investment opportunities to be offered globally, connecting projects with investors, while providing a secure and compliant environment which delivers equality, creates wealth, and offers real liquidity”.

Never one to merely follow the crowd and tread carefully rather than rock the boat, Liddell has his crosshairs on the big players in the industry as he shakes up crowdfunding’s status quo. He is addressing the main issues within the industry and fixing its broken model.

XseedR is not simply another crowdfunding start-up or platform attempting to ride the wave of a fast-growing industry. It is something entirely unique, designed from the ground up to address fundamental problems within crowdfunding, and to provide an entire ecosystem that delivers:

✔️ Accountability

✔️ Transparency

✔️ Expertise

✔️ Education

✔️ Support

While more effectively serving investors and startups alike. Liddell states, “When funders and investors can hold the project team accountable without having to trust them, the founders’ reputation doesn’t matter; only their capabilities and actions do.”

In the current crowdfunding environment, investors are all too often treated poorly, as if they are insignificant, which can cause them to feel scammed by the system. This has a detrimental effect on the industry as a whole by leaving a bad taste in the mouth of the investor. The XseedR ecosystem is based on the principals of accountability, transparency and expertise, which in turn will drive a higher rate of success for startups and rewards for investors.

With the XseedR system global startups can conduct debt, equity, revenue share and reward-based fundraising campaigns, while having access to mentoring, legal counsel, and financial expertise. XseedR will also incorporate a fully compliant (based on your jurisdiction) fundraising platform, community forums, marketplace, and an education village with access to mentorship.

XseedR is an entire fundraising ecosystem whereby startups can get everything they need under one umbrella. Their goal is to establish the Fundraising-as-a-Service (FaaS) business model which will generate recurring revenue from tiered subscription fees from all members, while making crowdfunding a lot less daunting for startups.

