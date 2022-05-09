Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum seeking summer volunteers

This summer, the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum seeks volunteers to help with upcoming events and activities. Summer volunteers help in different roles, including gallery guides, program assistants, and collections assistants. They also help with various special projects. Anyone interested can contact the Veterans Museum directly or attend our volunteer recruitment session on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Volunteers are a vital part of our team to serve visitors and program attendees. Anyone 16 and older can volunteer at the Museum. Adult volunteers must pass a background check, and all youth volunteers must have signed parental permission. This summer, we need help in several areas, including gallery guides, educational program assistants, collections assistants, and various special projects. We aim to match volunteers with a project or activity that they can take pride in being a part of.

If you are interested in volunteering or have questions about volunteering, please call the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum at 307-472-1857 or drop by during our volunteer recruitment program on Saturday, May 21.