Easy Bitcoin Mining at Home with Liquid Immersion Cooling from South American Miners

ARGENTINA , May 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is not necessary to be a systems technician to enter the cryptographic market, with knowing how to use a cell phone and the camera you can manage. Just like a few years ago, cell phones went from being a technological rarity to an everyday and essential object. It constantly seeks to provide solutions to both expert users and beginners, with the adaptations that each of them needs. One can find a very complete cell phone in functions and one that meets the basics, with larger characters to facilitate reading for example. But for all audiences there is always a market. The same thing happens in the world of cryptocurrencies.The founders of South American Miners , Facundo Casal and Nahuel Martinez, are pleased to announce they are the first Latin American startup to launch autonomous Bitcoin mining with liquid immersion cooling.At its core, South American Miners (SAM) supports mining with liquid cooling as a replacement for conventional air cooling traditionally used by Bitcoin miners. The company’s product eliminates noisy fans, and instead cools them with a dielectric liquid that removes the unpleasant noises and heat they generate. Farms are remotely controlled with high safety standards and technologies used in farms found in first world countries.“We decided to implement a novel method in the technique of cooling miners for Bitcoin , never seen before in South America,” says one of SAM’s co-founders, Nahuel Martinez. “This is called liquid immersion refrigeration and it enables us to increase the profitability, safety, power, discretion, and practicality of the miners. Compared to conventional air-cooling technique, we have the ability to eliminate noise, prevent overheating, and increase mining power.”By utilizing this innovative technique, the company’s service can increase profitability up to a whopping 40% - completely without overheating the miners – and has been adapted for home or small space use, without requiring major modifications. South American Miner’s system is considerably safer to use than conventional mining farms, which overheat and increase the risk of fires when cooled with air. Not only that but, with SAM, users don’t need to be an expert to enter the cryptocurrency business, as the company is always looking for solutions to facilitate the entire process.“As long as Bitcoin exists and is traded, the algorithm needs miners,” says one of SAM’s co-founders, Casal Facundo. “Therefore, a Bitcoin mining business has a fairly secure future, it has appreciated in recent years, which makes us believe that it could be even more profitable in the future. Fortunately, for anyone interested in getting into Bitcoin mining, we are here to help.”Additionally, the company boasts a technical team with extensive experience in repairing damage that miners may present, thereby extending its life in most cases. They also help you by overclocking and boosting computers without putting them at risk. It is important that this procedure is carried out with technicians who know the appropriate values and how to analyze the response of each miner, since incorrectly performed frequency and voltage modifications would cause damage to the ASIC chips.For more information about South American Miners, please visit https://southamericanminers.com/en/ or check out its Instagram @southamericanminers.About South American MinersSouth American Miners (SAM) was founded by CTO Nahuel Martinez, a sought-after Systems Engineer, and COO Facundo Casal, a successful Bitcoin Entrepreneur. The company was created three years ago as the dynamic duo entered the world of cryptocurrencies. In its beginnings, SAM started with Ethereum, but made the transition to Bitcoin one year ago, as the founders believe it to have a more profitable future.