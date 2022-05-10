Conjura Expands Senior Team with New VP of Marketing, Head of People, and Head of Product
Francesca Pezzoli, Fiona Clohessy, and Paul Hays join leading e-commerce data analytics platform on the heels of the company’s €15m Series A announcement.DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conjura, the leading e-commerce data analytics platform, today announced the appointments of Francesca Pezzoli as VP of Marketing, Fiona Clohessy as Head of People, and Paul Hays as Head of Product. The appointments come alongside the company securing €15m in Series A funding and represents Conjura’s commitment to rapid internal growth.
“We are thrilled to welcome Francesca, Fiona, and Paul to the Conjura team. As the company prepares to expand internationally, their expertise, experiences, and industry knowledge will prove vital to the next phase of our company,” said Fran Quilty, CEO, and Co-founder of Conjura. “Conjura stands at the forefront of e-commerce data analytics, and this is thanks to our unique team. We’ve brought these talented leaders on to keep our impressive momentum going.”
Francesca Pezzoli joins with over 14 years of marketing experience, and is well-versed in scaling-up teams, employing effective go-to-market strategies, and driving international brand awareness. As the Director of Marketing at Glassbox, Pezzoli supported the company from Series A to IPO and will utilize this experience to help Conjura expand its market reach and brand positioning.
Fiona Clohessy has worked in the human resources field for several well-known international companies such as Accenture, Man Group, and Deloitte. As Conjura’s new Head of People, Clohessy’s key priorities will be to maintain the company’s vibrant culture, support employees’ professional growth and development, and make strategic hires of talent internationally.
Paul Hays joins Conjura with seven years of experience leading customer facing product teams across industries including media, travel, aesthetics, and medical. During his time at Smartbox Group and Therapie Clinic, Paul contributed to double-digit growth in both customer acquisition and revenue. He will look to leverage this know-how and expertise in evidence-based product strategy to enhance Conjura’s services, develop new products, and scale the company’s product offerings while growing additional partnerships.
The three senior hires are joining at a pivotal time for Conjura, with the company expanding its reach across multiple industries and locations. The company is already bringing its next-generation e-commerce analytics solution to the likes of CurrentBody, Naturecan, Wild, Carbon Theory, Saint+Sofia, Percival and CleanCo.
About Conjura:
Conjura is pioneering the next generation of e-commerce data analytics, harnessing advanced AI to equip businesses of all sizes with enhanced visibility over their entire business operations. The Conjura platform helps businesses integrate, benchmark and action their data to unlock growth opportunities.
Conjura was founded in Ireland in 2018 and supports leading high-growth e-commerce brands across multiple sectors. For more information visit: https://conjura.com/
