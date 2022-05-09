Robo-Advisory Software Market to Reach USD 1,752.3 Million by 2030, Growing at a 25.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Robo-Advisory Software is Revolutionizing Financial Services

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Robo-Advisory Software Market” information by Deployment, by Organization Size, by End User and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 1,752.3 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 25.1% by 2030.

Market Scope:

The global robo-advisory software market is to boost significantly during the projected period, witnessing rapid growth in adoption and revenues. The rising demand for robo-advisory software from financial institutions to manage client portfolios cost-effectively and conveniently is a key growth propeller for the market rise.

Dominant Key Players on Robo-Advisory Software Market Covered are:

Empirica (Poland)

InvestCloud, Inc. (US)

Mangosteen BCC Pte Ltd. (Bambu) (Singapore)

Profile Software (UK)

Techrules (Spain)

AdvisorEngine (US)

REDVision Technologies (India)

Vestmark, Inc. (US)

Pintec (China)

WeAdvise (Germany)

Additive AG (Germany)

Accord Fintech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

AQUMON (Hong Kong)

EbixCash Financial Technologies (India)

Comarch (Poland)

FA Solutions Oy (Finland)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Robo-advisory software helps registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial brokers, and banks in automating the client management process. These solutions are designed to lower client acquisition and management costs for brokers and allow finance professionals to easily manage their client accounts, especially with lesser strategic investments.

Robo-advisory platforms also aid in automating the portfolio creation process based on acceptable risk parameters, income, and other authorizations for the client’s investment. Additionally, these solutions can automate the reinvestment of dividends and the tax optimization process. It can also be integrated with customer relationship management (CRM), banking, and financial research solutions.

With rapid technology upgrades, today’s advanced robo-advisory software can deliver a B2B model to automate investment portfolio creation and advice on investment using market data. Robo-advisory software is becoming the most discussed topic among financial services providers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is disrupting the banking sector continually. In recent years, banks, financial services providers, and Fintech startups are rapidly adopting innovative AI algorithms and MI technologies to integrate them within their organizations and services to review and analyze vast amounts of data to improve operations, ensure protection from financial crimes, boost their competitive edge, and personalize their services efficiently.

AI-enabled robo-advisory software can efficiently understand the financial health of a customer by analyzing their data and financial history. Based on this analysis, this solution gives appropriate investment recommendations and advises to meet goals set by the client. Banks and wealth management companies realize the potential of robo-advisory apps in broadening their reach and tapping into new customer segments.

Technology providers strive to enhance the skills required for financial app development. With their improved experience, they develop robo-advisory platforms that can help their clients to build their customized services. Financial advisors and wealth manager professionals manage portfolios digitally, leveraging an end-to-end automated advisory solution.

Through automated monitoring and rebalancing, client portfolios are always aligned to their risk profile. Industry players also ensure the expansion of their footprints across well-established and emerging markets globally, providing customized financial solutions needed to help meet their goals through various life stages.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The robo-advisory software market is segmented into deployments, organization size, end-users, and regions. The deployment segment is bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premises. Similarly, the organization size segment is bifurcated into SMEs and Large Enterprises. The end-user segment is bifurcated into banks, financial services companies, and others. Further, by region, the report is sub-segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

Globally, North America accounts for a key share in the global robo-advisory software market. The region witnesses rapid adoption of the robo-based advisory model by wealth managers and investors. Besides, the vast demand for robo-advisory software from financial institutions for automated wealth management creates significant opportunities. The strong presence of notable players and well-established development centers impacts the robo-advisory software market shares positively.

Industry Trends

The vast demand for individualized financial advice and investment solutions across all client segments is a growing market trend. Moreover, the high demand for deep product innovation and growing investments in developing novel technologies boost the market revenues. The expansion of global financial giants and rapid adoption of robo-advisory services create lucrative opportunities for technology providers.

The rising demand and advances in data aggregation techniques and AI expertise bolster the robo-advisory software market value, expanding the enterprise-grade robo-advisory platform that can pair humans with financial advice and machine-optimized portfolios. The surging demand for robo-advisory services across the emerging economies, alongside the penetration of the internet and increase in internet users, escalates market shares.

On the other hand, the risk associated with cyberattacks, glitches, and outages is estimated to impede market growth. Also, regulatory challenges could also pose significant challenges to the market players. Nevertheless, the rapid adoption of robo-advisory services across the globe would open up lucrative opportunities throughout the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the global robo-advisory software market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and expansion remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategic moves support their growth and expansion plans.

Industry players tap into the emerging markets by investing substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and product portfolios. They also raise funds and try to gain grants for their future R&D activities to develop and improve their existing product portfolio.

For instance, on Oct.14, 2021, CyborgTech announced receiving a notable equity investment from a leading global financial technology company - PureFacts Financial Solutions. These funds would be used in expanding CyborgTech’s award-winning robo-advisory platform and accelerating developments & driving innovations of its advisory solution range.

These investments would further allow the company to increase its capacity for growth and solidify its relationship with knowledgeable, experienced technology professionals to redefine the investor experience by sharing its vision. CyborgTech helps financial advisors successfully engage with their clients, right from the first point of contact (POC) to onboarding and providing services continually.

