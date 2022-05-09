DNR to host engagement sessions to inform all-terrain vehicle strategic planning (published May 9, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, at the direction of the Minnesota Legislature, is developing a statewide strategic plan for all-terrain vehicles. The DNR has retained the services of SE Group, a consulting firm that specializes in recreation planning and public lands management, to facilitate the strategic planning process.

Throughout the strategic plan development, the project team will seek input from people who participate in ATV-based recreation and those who do not to learn more about concerns, needs and opportunities associated with ATV recreation in Minnesota.

The first public engagement opportunity consists of four focus group sessions, each of which will explore certain aspects of ATV trail funding priorities, effects of ATV trails and use on communities, and trail system gaps and opportunities. Focus group attendees will hear a brief presentation about the strategic planning process and participate in a guided discussion. The four sessions will take place on May 17-18 and recordings of each session will be made available. Visit the project engagement website to learn the specific focus of each session and to register.

More about OHV trail planning in general and the ATV strategic plan development process is available on the OHV Planning page of the DNR website.