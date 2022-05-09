Gov. Wolf Honors Fallen Heroes at Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today joined the Fraternal Order of Police for a service in memorial of Pennsylvania’s fallen heroes who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice.

“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are steadfast public servants who put their lives on the line day after day to protect their neighbors, community members, and fellow Pennsylvanians,” said Governor Wolf. “Today, we stand in memorial for our fallen officers. We recognize their heroism, bravery, and selflessness that we all rely on.”

This 27th annual observance was held at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg with members of law enforcement, families, and local elected officials in attendance. The service included a Color Guard presented by the Capitol Police, F.O.P. Lodge #85, Rifle Salute by the City of Philadelphia Police, and Amazing Grace performed by the Greater Pittsburgh Police Emerald Society Pipe and Drums.

Roll call for presentation of Ultimate Sacrifice Medals included the following officers from 2019-2021:

Allegheny County

Officer James Edward Simonetti, Carnegie Melon University Police Department

Sergeant Richard Charles Howe, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Sergeant Timothy Werner, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Officer Dale T. Provins, Jr., Jefferson Hills Borough Police

Sergeant Scott M. Patton, Robinson Township Police

Officer Brian L. Rowland, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Beaver County

Chief Robert W. Sealock, Aliquippa City Police

Interim Police Chief Mark J. Romutis, Ambridge Borough Police

Bucks County

Park Ranger Thomas E. Booz, Bucks County Department of Parks & Recreation

Trooper First Class Donald C. Brackett, Pennsylvania State Police

Cambria County

Deputy Sheriff John J. Kuhar, Jr., Cambria County Sherriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office

Chester County

Officer Joshua Micun, Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police

Clearfield County

Trooper Monty R. Mitchell, Pennsylvania State Police

Dauphin County

Lieutenant Robert E. McCallister, Susquehanna Township Police

Officer Michael L. Henry Jr., Derry Township Police

Delaware County

Superintendent Scott D. “Slip” Mahoney, Delaware County Bureau of Park Police & Fire Safety

Sergeant Kevin D. Redding, Haverford Township Police

Erie County

Officer Jason Michael Belton, Erie Police Department

Detective Sergeant Gary R. Taccone, Erie Police Department

Lehigh COunty

Deputy Sheriff Steven Armbruster, Lehigh County Sheriff’s Office

Luzerne County

Sergeant Christopher Mortensen, Wilkes-Barre Police Department

Montgomery County

Trooper Dung X. Martinez, Pennsylvania State Police

Philadelphia County

Sergeant James R. O’Connor, IV, Philadelphia Police Department

Captain James Walker, Jr., Philadelphia Police Department

Officer Tab Ali, Philadelphia Police Department

Officer Dwayne Morrison, SEPTA Transit Police

Captain Frank R. Milillo, Sr., Philadelphia Police Department

Sergeant Jose Manuel Novoa, Philadelphia Police Department

Sergeant Joseph M. Youse, Philadelphia Police Department

Officer Vladimir Maleev, Philadelphia Police Department

Officer Erin Tokley, Philadelphia Police Department

Snyder County

Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan, Middleburg Borough Police

Venango County

Sergeant Anthony J. Gorman, Sugarcreek Borough Police

Washington County

Chief of Police Timothy John Sheehan, California Borough Police

“There are no words large enough, sentiment great enough, or thanks adequate enough to thank these officers for their sacrifice,” added Governor Wolf. “We mourn with the families of these brave Pennsylvanians.”