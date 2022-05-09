Olympia Meats Recalls Ready-To-Eat Pork Deli Meat Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

Olympia Meats, a Portland, Ore. establishment, is recalling approximately 862 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork deli meat products due to misbranding and undeclared pistachios. The RTE pork deli meat products are labeled as Mortadella Classica products but contain Mortadella product with pistachios. These items were distributed to locations in Maine, Oregon, and Washington for retail and foodservice distribution.

Recall news release: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/olympia-meats-recalls-ready-eat-pork-deli-meat-products-due-misbranding-and