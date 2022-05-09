Agrigenomics Market Size to Hit USD 6.97 Billion by 2030 | Rapid Advancements in The Functional Genomics Sector to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Rising demand for livestock and crops, as well as increased R&D spending in the field of agrigenomics, will have a beneficial impact on the Asia Pacific's agrigenomics market growth.

Agrigenomics is the study of the structure and functional genomics of plant genomes, which includes crops and particular plant growth and development activities. The genetic control network and mechanism of plant life activities are then clarified. It is a branch of study that investigates the use of genomics technology in agriculture to aid in the genetic improvement of crops and livestock. Agricultural genomics research necessitates the collaboration of domestic and international experts, as well as a smooth connection to the biotechnology industry's development, to realise agricultural genomics' full potential. Plant and animal genomics, commercial agriculture, agriculture consortia, and agricultural community are only few of the platforms where agrigenomics can be used. Trait screening, marker-assisted backcrossing, and parentage testing are just a few of the commercial agriculture applications offered by agrigenomics. It also uses genetically based programming to help plants adapt to environmental stresses, resulting in crop improvement and long-term agricultural growth that helps to preserve the ecological basis of plant production.



The use of genomics solutions for crops can lead to the production of specialized crop types that are nutritionally enriching, drought tolerant, disease resistant, and of high quality. By removing features that impede mass production, gene editing can give a long-term solution for bulk production of desired crops. In livestock production, genomics can lead to a better understanding of genetic risk in animals, allowing for the adaptation of future profitability measures. Livestock producers can use animal genomics to make strategic breeding decisions and animal selection to increase productivity and profitability in their herds.



Key players operating in the global agrigenomics market are Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LGC Limited, Illumina, Inc. and Zoetis Inc. among others. To enhance their market position in the global

Agrigenomics market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• Thermo Fisher's newly introduced technology, which was released in November 2019, is the first fully integrated next-generation sequencing platform with an automated sample-to-report workflow that delivers results in a single day.



The crops application is predicted to have the largest market share over the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into livestock, crops. Over the forecast period, the crops application is predicted to have the largest market share. Genotyping and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have been increasingly used to research several agricultural species and obtain a better knowledge of the genetic variation that influences phenotypes. CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) tools are accelerating development since they are cost-effective and offer advanced features like multiplexing. Gene editing is democratising the development of engineered plants. The technology is being used by large, established firms such as Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, and Corteva, as well as minor start-ups like Calyxt and Pairwise Plants.



The illumina HiSeq family segment held the highest share of around 32.15% and a market value of around 1.04 billion in 2020.



The sequencer type segment is divided into sanger sequencing, PacBio sequencer, illumina HiSeq family, SOLiD sequencer, other sequencer types. The illumina HiSeq family segment held the highest share of around 32.15% and a market value of around 1.04 billion in 2020. It's a powerful sequencing system capable of handling a wide range of analysis tasks. Because of the low machine cost, sanger sequencing is predicted to be the second-most popular among research institutes and service providers over the forecast period.



The market for market-assisted selection segment is predicted to be the largest over the forecast period.



The objectives segment is divided into DNA extraction & purification, RNA & DNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO/trait purity testing, other objectives. Over the forecast period, the market for market-assisted selection segment is predicted to be the largest. because, as compared to conventional breeding, it considerably improves breeding efficiency and efficacy. Because of the substantial research support and presence of important technology providers in the United States, marker-assisted selection has been gaining popularity in North America. DNA/RNA sequencing and genotyping, on the other hand, were the standard prerequisites for agrigenomics testing services in 2020. This is due to the fact that high genotyping call accuracy allows researchers to customize fine-mapping at a low cost. Genotyping of animals and plants has become a mainstay of modern agricultural research. Genotyping is a technique for detecting minor genetic abnormalities that can contribute to significant phenotypic changes, such as physical differences that distinguish individuals from one another and pathological changes that underlie disease. It has a wide range of applications in basic science, medicine, and agriculture.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Agrigenomics Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America region emerged as the largest market for the global agrigenomics market with a market share of around and 34.7% and a market value of around 1.12 billion in 2020. Because of the region's strong R&D, technological innovation, and more mergers and acquisitions in agrigenomics, North America dominated the agrigenomics market. Due to developments in sequencing and molecular breeding, which are employed in applications such as food and agriculture, animal health, and public health, the United States accounted for the largest country-level share in 2020. Every year, North American countries generate a considerable amount of GM crops such as canola, maize, soybeans, and beet. Cross-contamination between GMOs and non-GMO crops, on the other hand, could result in novel proteins, which could trigger allergic reactions in humans. As a result, regulations mandate that safety studies be undertaken on novel traits introduced by GMO/trait purity tests on samples. As a result of these advancements, as well as a stronger focus on agricultural biotechnology R&D, the market for agrigenomics in the region has grown.



