MEDIA ADVISORY:  Update to detour routes for I-10 closure between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) 

PHOENIX – The Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is updating its detour route information for this weekend’s I-10 closure between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway).

UPDATED: US 60 is closed in both directions between Rural Road and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) due to water on the roadway.

Eastbound lanes on US 60 are exiting at Rural Road and westbound lanes are being diverted to Loop 101 (Price Freeway).

To bypass this weekend’s I-10 closure, drivers should use the north and southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) between the east and westbound Loop 202 - Santan and Red Mountain freeways.

There is no estimated time to reopen the US 60. Drivers should plan for long delays.

Original I-10 Closure information: Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, to noon, Sunday, May 8. Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 9, for utility relocation and bridge work.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.