MEDIA ADVISORY:  Update to detour routes for I-10 closure between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) 

PHOENIX – The Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is updating its detour route information for this weekend’s I-10 closure between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway).

UPDATED: US 60 is closed in both directions between Rural Road and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) due to water on the roadway. 

  • Eastbound lanes on US 60 are exiting at Rural Road and westbound lanes are being diverted to Loop 101 (Price Freeway). 
  • To bypass this weekend’s I-10 closure, drivers should use the north and southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) between the east and westbound Loop 202 - Santan and Red Mountain freeways.

There is no estimated time to reopen the US 60. Drivers should plan for long delays.

Original I-10 Closure information: Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, to noon, Sunday, May 8. Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 9, for utility relocation and bridge work.  

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here. 

 

 

