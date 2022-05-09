Bellet Construction Begins Roof Repairs for Non-Profit Group Housing Underserved Populations in the South Bronx
Roofing and restoration specialist prepares waterproofing program for Ogden Avenue Residence, owned & operated by163rd Street Improvement Council, Inc.BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indicative of Bellet Construction’s commitment to extending its premium services to non-profit organizations, the award-winning exterior restoration company is embarking on an extensive roofing project at the Ogden Avenue Residence at 156 West 164th Street in the South Bronx. Owned and operated by the 163rd Street Improvement Council, Inc. (“Council”), the 40-unit, single-room occupancy residence is one of three properties in the group’s South Bronx-based residential portfolio. Pioneers in housing since 1965, the Council also oversees an array of human services and support programs for special needs, homeless, and low-income populations at its residential facilities.
For more than a decade, Bellet Construction has been providing exterior repairs, restorations, and roofing work at the Council’s properties, including the Veralyne Hamilton Residence on Franklin Avenue and the Flossie Wilson Residence on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue. The current project at the Ogden Avenue Residence entails waterproofing and roof repairs, including roof flashing repairs.
“It is a privilege to work for an organization whose sole mission is to improve the lives of underserved populations,” says Wayne Bellet, President of the eponymous firm. “This is one of several projects with the 163rd Street Improvement Council and their dedication to maintaining these properties in top condition is always evident.”
Adds Cassandra G. Perry, Executive Director of 163rd Street Improvement Council, Inc., “Bellet delivers on time consistently and is always responsive. We especially appreciate this vendor’s willingness to collaborate with us on payment schedules without ever comprising quality. Their commitment to non-profits and our mission is evident, and we could not be more appreciative of them and their work product.”
Bellet Construction will begin the work summer 2022 with estimated completion in the fall.
# # #
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp
+1 917/881-5360
email us here