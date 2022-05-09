Industry Veteran Dustin Cordier Named Head of Global Sales at OGARAJETS
Aircraft acquisitions and sales firm welcomes highly regarded aviation professional to its leadershipATLANTA, GA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced that industry veteran Dustin Cordier will join the firm as Head of Global Sales.
“Dustin’s unique combination of aviation background, sales acumen, personal integrity and energetic, “servant leadership” style will be a tremendous asset to OGARAJETS, but more importantly, to our clients.” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO at OGARAJETS. “We’re thrilled to have him guiding and collaborating with our outstanding sales team to find even more effective ways to serve our clients.”
An honors graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and decorated USAF KC-135R and C-21A pilot, Cordier held key positions with various aviation companies before joining OGARAJETS.
“I’m honored to be a member of the OGARAJETS team and will be doing all I can to respect and build on the company’s tremendous legacy in the industry. This is an opportunity to develop a significant leadership role on a team that is making an investment on the future. OGARAJETS is a 42-year, impeccable brand that is transitioning from a single, dynamic visionary, to a fully functioning senior leadership team. We are building for the next 100 years,” said Cordier.
“I’ve always focused on helping teams think big and chase goals that others might consider unattainable. From my experience, challenging yourself and your organization is the best way not just to meet but exceed client expectations.”
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions, and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
Luke Leonard
OGARAJETS LLC
