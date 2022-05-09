Register Today for the Maine School Safety Summit June 21-23

Please join the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine School Safety Center for the first annual Maine School Safety Summit. Along with state-level partners from across Maine, the Maine School Safety Center and Maine Juvenile Justice Advisory Group (JJAG) are proud to invite you to this high level, diverse training opportunity catered specifically for school and district administrators, school resources officers, juvenile community corrections officers, and law enforcement that work directly with schools, in addition to school support staff such as school counselors, social workers, school nurses, and emergency planning and facilities school/district staff members.

LOCATION Windham High School 406 Gray Road Windham, ME

DATE & TIME June 21-23, 2022 9:00 AM – 3:00 PMHighlights include: Day one and two there will be a two-day course specifically designed for school/district administrators such as principals and superintendents as well as law enforcement administrators on how to work best together as a team for more effective interactions with youth. This specialized training presented by Strategies for Youth will be the first of its kind here in Maine. Simultaneously, on days one and two, over 16 different presentations will be available for assistant principals, social workers, school counselors, facilities directors, school safety personnel, SROs, JCCOs, law enforcement who respond to schools, school office staff, educational technicians, and any other school staff who work to make their schools a safer place. Day three will have two tracks. Track one will provide a special session for Transportation Directors and Bus inspectors. Track two will bring all other attendees together to discuss an exciting new way of dealing with youth in crisis entitled, Juvenile Justice Jeopardy, and in the afternoon will be a session entitled Communication in a Diverse World. June 21-23, 2022 9:00 AM – 3:00 PMHighlights include: Our goal is to create safer schools by offering wraparound total services for Maine students.

For further questions, contact Wendy Robichaud, School Safety Training Coordinator, Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) at wendy.robichaud@maine.gov.