Single Lane Closure on Ohio Route 7 through I-70 overpass Tuesday, May 10

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday May 10, 2022 there will be single lane closures on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 Overpass from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. This closure is being implemented to perform painting on the overhead structure.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​ . Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

