DU QUOIN STATE FAIR ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED GRANDSTAND LINEUP

Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair is excited to announce six acts scheduled to perform at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand. In addition to the Harness Racing, the ARCA and USAC races, the grandstand will play host to everything from country to hip hop to the largest selling comedy recording-artist. Fairgoers can start planning their trip to the 100th anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair when tickets go on sale May 19.

Cole Swindell will kick things off on the grandstand stage on Saturday, August 27. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist recently released his smash single "Never Say Never", a follow-up to his number one hit "Single Saturday Night". Opening for Swindell is singer/songwriter Ashley Cooke and fellow Georgia Southern alum Dylan Marlowe.

Get out your Beanie Babies collection and tight roll your jeans! I Love the 90's Tour featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base will headline the grandstand Sunday, August 28. Sounds of "This is How We Do It", "Funky Cold Medina", "Bust a Move" and "It Takes Two" will take you back in time.

Monday, August 29 will feature Randy Houser. The singer/songwriter just released his new album "Note to Self", his first in three years. In addition to his new work, Houser will perform hits like his top 5 smash "Like a Cowboy" and number one hit "How Country Feels". Opening for Houser will be Murphy 500.

Current Billboard Award nominee artist Jordan Davis takes the stage Tuesday, August 30. Davis first broke through with his 2018 Gold-certified debut album "Home State", which featured three consecutive number ones. Most recently the singer/songwriter scored four ACM nominations, including Song of the Year for his hit "Buy Dirt".

Chase Rice will perform on the grandstand stage on Wednesday, August 31. With chart-toppers "Eyes On You" and "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." plus Platinum-certified hits "Ready Set Roll," "Lonely If You Are" and more, Rice has become a powerful force in Nashville and beyond.

Largest selling comedy-recording artist, Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author Jeff Foxworthy brings the laughter to the grandstand stage on Friday, September 2. Known for his redneck jokes, Foxworthy's act goes well beyond that and explores the humor in everyday family interaction and human nature. It is a show everyone in the family will enjoy.

"With 2022 being the 100th anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair it was important for us to bring world-class entertainment to the grandstand," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "So many memories of the fair are tied to shows fairgoers have seen on these historic grounds. We hope this diverse lineup will provide an opportunity for more memories to be made."

Tickets to all announced Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand shows can be purchased starting Thursday, May 19 at the Du Quoin Grandstand box office at 10am and through Ticketmaster at Noon.

Friday, August 26: Harness Racing

Saturday, August 27: Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $48

Sunday, August 28: I Love the 90's: Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC

Tier 1 - $25

Monday, August 29: Randy Houser with Murphy 500

Tier 2- $25 / Tier 1- $30

Tuesday, August 30: Jordan Davis with TBD

Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30

Wednesday, August 31: Chase Rice with TBD

Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $35

Thursday, September 1: TBD

Friday, September 2: Jeff Foxworthy

Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30

Saturday, September 3: ARCA Races

Sunday, September 4: USAC Races

The Du Quoin State Fair still has one act to announce for the 2022 grandstand. Watch for the announcement in the coming weeks. The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26-September 5. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.